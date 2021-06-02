Nicke Kabamba joins Northampton from Kilmarnock

Northampton have signed Kilmarnock striker Nicke Kabamba on a two-year deal, the club has announced.

The 28-year-old frontman, who had spells at Portsmouth and Hartlepool earlier in his career, has joined the Cobblers after scoring nine goals in 47 appearances for the Scottish side, where his contract is due to expire at the end of this month.

Manager Jon Brady told the club’s official website: “Nicke is a good size and is very mobile.

“With how we want to play, Nicke can help stretch teams for us with his pace and we think we are signing him at a good age with a good amount of experience under his belt.

“He can link play, he can finish with both feet and he is very powerful. He can be a real handful to play against and the threats he offers can create space and opportunities for others.

“He is a also a very good character and that is very important to us. He played with Peter Kioso at Hartlepool, and Peter gave him a very strong reference.”

PA