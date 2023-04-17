Arsenal captain Kim Little ruled out for rest of season with hamstring injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal captain Kim Little will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old midfielder sustained the injury in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich on March 29 and tests have confirmed the extent of the damage.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Our captain has already begun her rehabilitation and this process is progressing well.

“We expect her to be available for the start of preparations for the 2023-24 season.

“Our medical team will support Kim closely over the coming months and we look forward to seeing her back on the field of play soon.”

The former Scotland international’s injury will come as a big blow to Arsenal’s WSL and Champions League title aspirations.

They have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will face VfL Wolfsburg, and are third in the WSL with 38 points from 16 games.

Arsenal next travel to face league leaders Manchester United, who are three points ahead of the London club but have played a game more.