Liveupdated1696081923

Köln vs Stuttgart LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from RheinEnergieStadion

Sports Staff
Saturday 30 September 2023 13:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Köln face Stuttgart in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696081874

Köln vs Stuttgart

Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 September 2023 14:51
1696081781

Köln vs Stuttgart

Attempt blocked. Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

30 September 2023 14:49
1696081670

Köln vs Stuttgart

Foul by Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart).

30 September 2023 14:47
1696081508

Köln vs Stuttgart

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

30 September 2023 14:45
1696081496

Köln vs Stuttgart

Delay in match (VfB Stuttgart).

30 September 2023 14:44
1696081448

Köln vs Stuttgart

Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 September 2023 14:44
1696081347

Köln vs Stuttgart

Foul by Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart).

30 September 2023 14:42
1696081286

Köln vs Stuttgart

Atakan Karazor (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30 September 2023 14:41
1696081246

Köln vs Stuttgart

Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Leart Paqarada.

30 September 2023 14:40
1696081086

Köln vs Stuttgart

Offside, 1. FC Köln. Linton Maina tries a through ball, but Steffen Tigges is caught offside.

30 September 2023 14:38

