Kostas Tsimikas is enjoying life under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot with the squad full of “confidence” as they get used to his ideas and the new style of play.

The Reds ended their preseason tour of the US with a 100% record, after wins over Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United and the full-back puts the success down to good old-fashioned hard work.

“That’s the way we play, everybody has confidence,” Tsimikas told Liverpoolfc.com after scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-0 win over United.

“I think that is [because of] the very good, hard work we did with our new head coach, the new ideas. So, we just have to keep it up, just really work hard and do exactly what we can better.

“I think one of my dreams came true – to score for this club, with this jersey. Today also my brother’s baby has been born, so I am more than happy with the goal and the baby!”

Liverpool impressed in pre-season ( AFP via Getty Images )

Liverpool beat Manchester United in South Carolina during their tour of the United States ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

The style under the new boss has been described as a “very elegant, Dutch style” by midfielder Harvey Elliott, with more emphasis placed on the play when in possession.

After nine years under the previous manager Jurgen Klopp and his heavy metal style, there is no doubt it will take a while to fully adjust to the new approach but they couldn’t have got off to a better start, despite missing eight first-teamers who were given an extended break following international duty.

Elsewhere Reds defender Luke Chambers has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the forthcoming season, after spending the second half of last season with the League One side.

The 20-year-old, who featured in all three games in the US, will link up with fellow Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay, who moved on loan to the Latics in July.