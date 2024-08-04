Support truly

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his side still have room for improvement despite wrapping up their pre-season tour of the United States with a 3-0 win over Manchester United in South Carolina on Saturday.

Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in May, also guided Liverpool to wins over Arsenal and Real Betis. They face Sevilla next at Anfield before visiting promoted Ipswich Town for their Premier League opener on 17 August.

Asked if he was pleased with his side’s performances so far, the Dutchman said: “Yes, I was but not with all of them. We are very happy with the result, we scored some really nice goals ... very positive tour.

“But I don’t think we had enough control over the game, I think we gave away too many chances. United deserved more than a 3-0 loss but it’s also our quality that we do score our own chances. We will see how players (returning from holidays) fit into the team. We need to work hard in the upcoming two weeks to be ready.”

However, Manchester United‘s pre-season injury woes continued as well as their poor results as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans were all forced off during the 3-0 defeat.

Boss Erik ten Hag has had to deal with several issues during their pre-season tour of the United States having lost new signing Leny Yoro for three months with a foot injury, while striker Rasmus Hojlund picked up a hamstring strain in their defeat to Arsenal.

United suffered more problems in their win over Real Betis as Marcus Rashford and Antony were then withdrawn with issues, although both went on to play some part in the loss to Liverpool, but defensive trio Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof and Evans all appeared unable to continue.

Lindelof was taken off at half-time as a precaution while Evans was withdrawn due to illness.

Wan-Bissaka, who has been linked with West Ham during the transfer window, went down in the 80th minute and was treated on the field before James Scanlon replaced him, while 21-year-old Will Fish was also unable to continue following his own foul on Liverpool forward Harvey Blair.

Harry Maguire was left out of the game against Liverpool as a precaution.

Ten Hag told MUTV: “We have to see what has gone on.

“The assessment, of course, with Will Fish is it’s an impact injury. We also had to sub Jonny Evans at half-time because he was ill. Victor Lindelof was a precaution. So, yeah, there are some injuries, but we have to see how bad it will be.

“Pre-season is always tough. But, yeah, Harry Maguire, as a precaution, we leave him out.

“And we had, of course, some injuries, but that is part of club football. We have to develop our team and make some good progression.”

Agencies