Manchester United lose two more players to injury on pre-season tour

Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund were already set to miss the start of the new season and have now been joined on the sidelines by two others

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 01 August 2024 08:55
Comments
Marcus Rashford went down injured during Man United’s pre-season game against Real Betis
Marcus Rashford went down injured during Man United’s pre-season game against Real Betis (AP)

Manchester United’s injury problems continue to mount with Marcus Rashford and Antony forced off in their 3-2 friendly win over Real Betis.

Erik ten Hag had already lost £52m signing Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund to fitness issues during the pre-season tour of the United States.

It was reported overnight that Yoro will miss three months with a foot injury, while Hojlund’s hamstring strain will sideline him until September.

Rashford scored from the penalty spot in the victory over Betis but walked off in discomfort before the hour mark after he took a whack to his right ankle.

Antony was one of eight players sent on at Snapdragon Stadium, but could not finish the match. The Brazilian forward exited in the 86th minute and looked disconsolate as he headed straight down the tunnel.

It provided an unsatisfactory end to an otherwise productive evening as United continue preparations ahead of their Community Shield clash with rivals Manchester City on August 10.

