Kurt Zouma’s cats have been taken into care by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSCPA), who have confirmed the West Ham footballer remains under investigation for abusing the animals.

The defender apologised after a disturbing video emerged of the 27-year-old dropping, kicking and slapping the cats but the RSCPA have confirmed the pets are “safe and in our care”.

West Ham condemned Zouma’s behaviour but he was then selected in manager David Moyes’ starting team for the Premier League fixture against Watford on Tuesday night, which sparked further outrage.

A statement from the RSPCA confirmed: “The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats. They’ve been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.”

West Ham have faced calls to sack Zouma, amid growing backlash against the France international. An online petition to prosecute the player has reached 80,000 signatures and Zouma was booed as he appeared at the London Stadium in the match against Watford.

Moyes was also criticised for selecting Zouma for the match, which took place just hours after the video emerged. The manager defended his decision to select Zouma by stating it was his job to pick the “best team” available to him.