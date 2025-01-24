Kyle Walker grateful for Manchester City 'dream' after sealing AC Milan loan move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyle Walker has left Manchester City to join AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season.

The Rossoneri will have an option to buy the right-back in the summer, meaning his City career could be over after 319 appearances and seven-and-a-half years.

Walker, who was appointed City captain last season, has missed their last four games after asking to be omitted to explore the possibility of a move to a foreign club.

And Milan have made him the fourth England international in the AC Milan squad, alongside Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham, as they look to revive a season in which they are only eighth in Serie A.

Walker has not started a match since December’s Manchester derby and City have only won two games he has begun all season. His departure leaves them without a specialist right-back, with Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes both used there and manager Pep Guardiola unsure if City will sign a replacement for the 34-year-old.

But as he reflected on his City career, Walker said he would always be grateful to Guardiola as he said he had realised his dreams at the Etihad Stadium.

A £50m signing from Tottenham in 2017, Walker won six Premier League titles and was part of the City side who earned 100 points in 2017-18, won all three major domestic trophies the following season and then the treble in 2022-23.

He wrote on Instagram: “Manchester City… where do I start? Signing for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true. Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous treble is something I could only have dreamt as a child. To play alongside so many talented players has pushed me to be the best version of myself, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity I’ve had at the Etihad.

“To my teammates, from the moment I walked through the door I felt at home. Thank you for the great memories and for all the success we have shared together. You are friends, but also family for life. To Pep Guardiola, thank you for believing in me and working so hard to bring me here in 2017. Together, we’ve celebrated 17 trophies, and your guidance has helped shape me into the player I am today. I’ll be forever grateful.”