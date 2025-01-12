Kyle Walker asked to leave Manchester City, two days before his club’s 8-0 win over Salford in the FA Cup, manager Pep Guardiola revealed.

The England right-back was not included in City’s squad for Saturday’s 8-0 demolition of League Two side in the FA Cup third round at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked about the 34-year-old’s absence, Guardiola said: “Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career.

“In his mind, he would like to explore it, to go to another country, to play the last years (somewhere else) for many reasons.

“For that reason, I prefer playing other players whose mind is here.”