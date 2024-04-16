Pep Guardiola gives Kyle Walker injury update ahead of Real Madrid tie

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker faces a late fitness test to see if he will be ready to face Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday.

The right back has missed City’s last five games with an injury picked up in England’s defeat to Brazil last month, but returned to the bench in the 5-1 win over Luton on Saturday.

Manuel Akanji was given the task of facing Brazil winger Vinicius in last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu, as City and Real Madrid played out a 3-3 thriller.

Walker marked Vinicius out of the game as City defeated Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad in last season’s semi-finals, as Pep Guaridola’s side went on to win the Champions League for the first time.

Their match-up could be crucial again, and Guardiola hinted there is a chance Walker could start after the England international returned to training this week and was in good spirits ahead of the second leg.

“I’m going to see the training,” Guardiola said. “He trained good, he feels something but he feels good with his mood and face. I don’t know from the beginning or from the bench but he will be with us tomorrow.”

Kyle Walker faced Vinicius Jr in last season’s semi-finals ( Getty Images )

Defender Nathan Ake and goalkeeper Ederson are also back in contention after missing the first leg.

Meanwhile, Bernando Silva said the chance to repeat last season’s treble is City’s “inspiration and motivation” as they prepare to face Real Madrid at the Etihad for a third consecutive season.

The Portuguese said: “We want to create that legacy and win another Premier League, to do six in seven years and four in a row, and we want to win the Champions League, to do two in a row, that only Madrid did (with) three in a row. No-one else has won consecutive Champions Leagues, if I am not mistaken.

“If we can win two trebles in a row, that no-one did, that would be legacy. That is definitely motivation.

“It’s very difficult as in one week we could be out of all the competitions, but we are fighting for it and going to do everything in our power to be, each day, a step closer that goal.”