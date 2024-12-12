Kyle Walker reveals ‘vile, racist and threatening abuse’ after Man City defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City will support Kyle Walker after the England international was sent “disgusting” racist abuse on Instagram following Wednesday night’s defeat to Juventus.

Walker played in the 2-0 defeat in the Champions League, as City lost for the seventh time in 10 matches, and he posted a screenshot of a message he later received from an anonymous account on the social media platform.

“No one should ever be subject to the sort of vile, racist and threatening abuse I have received online since last night’s match,” Walker said in a post on X, which showed the message he had been sent.

“Instagram and the authorities need to stop this happening for the sake of all who are suffering this abuse. It is never acceptable.

“To our fans, we will continue to work as a team to do better, to improve, and to turn the corner together.”

Walker, 34, has won every major honour with City, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

City’s defeat to Juventus in Turin leaves the English champions with a battle to reach the next round in Europe, while Pep Guardiola’s side are also struggling in the title race.

“Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse that Kyle Walker was subject to online following last night’s fixture,” a statement from Manchester City said.

“We refuse to tolerate discrimination of any kind, regardless of whether that be in stadiums or online.

“We will be offering Kyle our full support following the disgusting treatment he has received.”

The England account also added a message of support to the right back, who has made 93 appearances for his country.

“We are incredibly disappointed that Kyle has been subject to such abhorrent abuse on social media,” a statement said.

“Discrimination of any kind is completely unacceptable. We support strong action by the authorities and social media companies.”