Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal stance over Kylian Mbappe availability

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal do hold interest in Kylian Mbappe, but expects the French forward to head elsewhere when he leaves Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Mbappe has told the the French club that he intends to depart at the conclusion of his contract in June, leaving him able to seek a new employer as a free agent.

Real Madrid are thought to be leading the chase for one of the world’s best players, having held long-term interest in the 25-year-old.

A host of Premier League clubs have also been linked with a move, though, including Arsenal.

And while confirming that Arsenal will put themselves in the mix for Mbappe’s signature, Arteta indicated that they are unlikely to be able to lure him to London.

“When there is a player of that calibre, we always have to be in that conversation,” Arteta said ahead of Arsenal’s encounter with Burnley. “But it looks in a different way, that’s what I would say.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta indicated that the club are unlikely to sign Kylian Mbappe (PA Wire)

Mbappe turned down a move to Real Madrid in 2022 and was the subject of a world record bid from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal last summer.

The 2018 World Cup-winner remains yet to achieve Champions League success, with PSG beaten in the final of the competition by Bayern Munich in 2020.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to seek a new striker in the summer having elected not to pursue a significant signing during the January transfer window.

Ivan Toney has been heavily connected with a move across London, and Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirmed last week that the England international is set to depart at the end of the season.