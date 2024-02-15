Mbappe: PSG superstar to leave at end of season amid Real Madrid links

France forward Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The terms of his departure are yet to be fully agreed, and official confirmation is expected to come in the months ahead.

However, the World Cup winner has communicated his intention to leave to the French club’s executives.

Mbappe’s current contract with PSG expires in the summer and since 1 January he has been able to hold pre-contract talks with other clubs.

The 25-year-old has been widely linked with a move to Real Madrid.