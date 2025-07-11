A Colorado newsreader’s comparison between two candidates running for Congress’s “controversies” has gone viral.

A 9News broadcast delivered by Kyle Clark on Wednesday (9 July) slammed Democratic State Rep. Manny Rutinel for using a picture of the Rocky Mountains in British Columbia, Canada, as his cover photo on X.

Mr Clark said the controversy is the “biggest development in that race since last week when the Republican incumbent voted to cut about a trillion dollars in funding for Medicaid and other health programmes”.

Earlier this month, Republican State Rep. Gabe Evans voted in favour of Donald Trump’s federal budget bill.

“With 16 months til the midterms we will be watching closely to see whether Manny Rutinel’s photo error or Evans’ vote to cut Medicaid impacts that race,” Mr Clark concluded.