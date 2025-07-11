Quebec trolls Trump’s America with new tourist campaign

A tourism board in Quebec, Canada has poked fun at the US with its new campaign aimed at getting Americans to visit.

The advert, called “Come Hug It Out”, was released last month by Eastern Township Tourism office and shows an American holidaymaker looking confused at a hotel’s front desk when the worker starts speaking to him in French.

When he tells him that he’s American, she looks sheepish before pressing a red button which opens the desk counter top.

She then proceeds to give him a long hug as the words “come hug it out in the Eastern Townships” appears on screen.

The advert has since gone viral, with Oscar winning actress Sharon Stone commenting: “Thanks, we need a hug.”