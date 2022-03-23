Kylian Mbappe ‘fed up’ as he joins up with French teammates

Kylian Mbappe appears to have told Paul Pogba that he is “fed up” when greeting the Manchester United midfielder on arrival at the French national team training camp.

The pair were both included in Didier Deschamps’ squad for two friendlies against the Ivory Coast and South Africa during the international break.

Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires in the summer, said hello to Pogba with a hearty hug on arrival at the Clairefontaine training base.

In a video released by the French national team on Twitter, Pogba appears to ask how Mbappe is.

“I’m fed up”, the 23-year-old seems to reply.

A version with English subtitles released on France’s English language account translates most of the players’ greetings in the nearly minute-long video, but omits the details of Pogba and Mbappe’s exchange.

The French forward has been negotiating with PSG over a potential new deal.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are comfortably clear at the top of Ligue 1 but were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid despite a fine performance over two legs from Mbappe.

A record contract offer has reportedly been tabled by the French capital club as they look to secure Mbappe’s future at the club.