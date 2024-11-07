Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kylian Mbappe has been dropped from France’s squad by head coach Didier Deschamps, who said the Real Madrid star was not selected for upcoming Nations League games despite making himself available.

The forward, who played for Madrid in the Champions League defeat to AC Milan on Tuesday, missed last month’s double-header against Israel and Belgium due to injury but appeared to be fit to return to the national team.

But the 25-year-old was not named in Deschamps’ squad for the upcoming games against Israel and away to Italy, in what the World Cup-winning head coach said was a “one-off decision”.

open image in gallery Head coach Deschamps said Mbappe was not injured ( Getty Images )

“I’ve had discussions with him, it is a decision that I took for this block of matches only,” Deschamps said at a press conference. “Kylian wanted to come.”

Mbappe was criticised in France for appearing to skip October’s Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium after making himself available to play for Madrid before the international break.

According to reports in Sweden, Mbappe was then seen in a nightclub in Stockholm on the same night as France’s 4-1 win over Israel, resulting in further criticism of the Les Bleus skipper.

Mbappe joined European champions Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on a lucrative free transfer in the summer, and he has since scored eight goals for the Spanish giants.

But Madrid have lost two games in a row and Mbappe has struggled for form, with a heavy defeat to Barcelona in El Classico followed by another loss at home to Milan.

Mbappe was named France’s captain following the shock retirement of Antoine Griezmann, but he has started just one game - September’s home defeat to Italy - since the Euro 2024 semi-final defeat to Spain.

Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Christopher Nkunku, Michael Olise and Marcus Thuram were the forwards named by Deschamps in a 23-player squad.