Kylian Mbappe makes candid admission on mental health among elite athletes

Kylian Mbappe believes top athletes still consider mental health a taboo subject and are reluctant to admit to vulnerability in fear of being judged.

The Real Madrid superstar is among the most recognisable personalities in the sporting world, boasting a plethora of team and individual honours including the World Cup, which he won at the age of 19 with France.

But after a trophyless first season at the Bernabeu, Mbappe is fully aware of the lows that come with the highs in sport.

In an age where mental health is cared for more than ever, Mbappe feels that elite sportspeople are yet to catch on with speaking openly about emotions.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Mbappe was asked about four-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar acknowledging moments of distress during competition.

“The complexity is that people struggle with it. You're not supposed to show it,” he said.

“If he had said it at the start, he would have been torn apart. But when you win, you are almost untouchable. If you lose a match and say you're tired, people say it's because you played badly. Even if you felt that way before."

The Frenchman, who netted twice in two World Cup qualifying wins against Ukraine and Iceland over the past week, said he held himself to the most demanding standards.

“I've never wanted to accept failure, so I don't mind if people reproach me for it. I'm very hard on myself, more than most people are, so I'm at peace with that," he added.

Mbappe also highlighted the fine line between public expectation and private emotions.

“At home, I can say it,” Mbappe said. “Or when the context is right. If I win the World Cup, you come three days later and ask me, I can say it. But after a defeat? People won't accept it.”

Kylian Mbappe admits he would have been ‘disgusted’ with football by now without true passion ( AP )

Mbappe, who will turn 27 in December, has been at the top of the game ever since he burst onto the scene at Monaco as a teenager during the 2016/17 season.

He has 337 goals and 132 assists in 445 career games and is a seven-time French league champion, topping his league’s goalscoring charts on as many occasions.

However, he admits that without true passion, the glitz and glamour of the sport would not have been able to prevent him from becoming disillusioned with football amid the external pressures.

“Honestly, if I didn't have this passion, football would have disgusted me a long time ago,” he admitted.