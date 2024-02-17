Jump to content

Kylian Mbappe left out of Paris St Germain starting line-up at Nantes

Mbappe told the French club on Friday of his intention to leave them at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 17 February 2024 19:47
Kylian Mbappe was left on the bench in his first game since informing Paris St Germain of his intention to leave this summer (Thibault Camus/AP)
Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris St Germain’s starting line-up for Saturday night’s Ligue 1 fixture at Nantes.

There has been mounting speculation that the 25-year-old will join Real Madrid in the summer.

Mbappe, who started and scored in PSG’s 2-0 win against Real Sociedad in Wednesday night’s Champions League last-16 tie, was in dispute with his club over his contract last summer.

The France forward refused to sign a one-year extension clause and was subsequently exiled from the first-team squad, and left out of their pre-season tour to Asia.

