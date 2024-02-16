Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylian Mbappe looks set to depart Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, bringing to an end a long-running saga over his future at the French capital club.

Mbappe has communicated to PSG a desire to leave at the conclusion of his contract, which expires at the end of June, having opted not to take up an option to extend his deal by a year.

The 25-year-old is one of the world’s best players and is likely to have plenty of suitors for his signature.

Real Madrid are strong favourites to secure the France forward, but will face competition from several other top clubs.

What are some of the options that might be available to Mbappe as a free agent? Here are some of the clubs that could well show interest.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have long coveted Mbappe as they seek to bring the next generation of galacticos to the Spanish capital. Jude Bellingham has starred for Carlo Ancelotti’s side since a summer move from Borussia Dortmund and the club would love to add Mbappe to complement him, having narrowly missed out on his signature in 2022.

Liverpool

Another long-term admirer of Mbappe, Liverpool have been linked with the Frenchman since his breakthrough season at Monaco as a teenager. It is set to be a summer of flux at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp leaving the club, and the financial demands may prove difficult to overcome, but the club would surely engage in talks if there is even a slim possibility of an agreement.

Manchester City

They would be an outside bet but any club with the financial might that the quadruple winners possess has to be listed as a contender for Mbappe’s signature. Could they pair him with Erling Haaland, joining together the two best forwards in the world? It seems unlikely, but Manchester City have tried audacious deals in the past.

Arsenal

Another club that may struggle financially to attract Mbappe, Arsenal have nonetheless been linked. Manager Mikel Arteta has indicated, though, that the Frenchman appears set for a move elsewhere. “When there is a player of that calibre, we always have to be in the conversation but it looks in a different way,” Arteta suggested.

A Saudi Arabian club

Al-Hilal submitted a world record £259m bid for Mbappe last summer, which the player turned down, but the Saudi Pro League remains plush with Public Investment Fund cash, and are sure to table an offer at least. It seems unlikely that Mbappe would give up European football, but plenty of other top players have been tempted to the Middle East.