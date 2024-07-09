Jump to content

Pitch invader grabs Kylian Mbappe during Spain v France quarter-final at Euro 2024

Mbappe appeared far from impressed as the fan arrived at his side, with France trailing against Spain

Alex Pattle
Tuesday 09 July 2024 21:57
A pitch invader was escorted off the field after grabbing Kylian Mbappe by the shirt on Wednesday, during France’s Euro 2024 clash with Spain.

Mbappe looked far from impressed as the fan arrived at his side to take a selfie, with France trailing 2-1 in the quarter-final at the time of the incident.

FOLLOW LIVE: Spain v France – Euro 2024 updates

A security guard soon rushed across the pitch in Munich to escort the pitch invader away from Mbappe, who was playing without wearing a mask for the first time at the tournament.

In France’s opening game – a win over Austria in the group stage – the winger suffered a broken nose, leading him to wear a protective mask in ensuing matches.

Mbappe, 25, especially seemed to struggle with the injury in France’s quarter-final against Portugal, with the captain being substituted as a result. Les Bleus went on to beat Portugal on penalties.

On Wednesday (9 July), France were 2-1 down when the pitch invader arrived, after Randal Kolo Muani’s opener was cancelled out by a Lamine Yamal wondergoal, before Dani Olmo put Spain ahead.

Yamal’s world-class strike for Spain made him the youngest-ever goalscorer at a men’s European Championship, at 16 years old.

