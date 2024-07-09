Support truly

A pitch invader was escorted off the field after grabbing Kylian Mbappe by the shirt on Wednesday, during France’s Euro 2024 clash with Spain.

Mbappe looked far from impressed as the fan arrived at his side to take a selfie, with France trailing 2-1 in the quarter-final at the time of the incident.

A security guard soon rushed across the pitch in Munich to escort the pitch invader away from Mbappe, who was playing without wearing a mask for the first time at the tournament.

In France’s opening game – a win over Austria in the group stage – the winger suffered a broken nose, leading him to wear a protective mask in ensuing matches.

Mbappe, 25, especially seemed to struggle with the injury in France’s quarter-final against Portugal, with the captain being substituted as a result. Les Bleus went on to beat Portugal on penalties.

On Wednesday (9 July), France were 2-1 down when the pitch invader arrived, after Randal Kolo Muani’s opener was cancelled out by a Lamine Yamal wondergoal, before Dani Olmo put Spain ahead.

Yamal’s world-class strike for Spain made him the youngest-ever goalscorer at a men’s European Championship, at 16 years old.