Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe could stay at the club beyond the end of the season, claims teammate Ander Herrera.

Mbappe, 22, looked set to move to Real Madrid in the summer before negotiations broke down between the La Liga club and PSG in the final days of the transfer window.

The Spanish side will now seek to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January before he becomes a free agent at the end of the campaign.

But Herrera, who has played alongside the World Cup winner since 2019, feels there is still a chance Mbappe could opt to stay with the Ligue 1 outfit.

When asked about the speculation surrounding Mbappe, Herrera told El Larguero: “I had the intuition that he was going to stay.

“What the club had always told us is that Mbappe was staying. I asked him two weeks before the market closed and he told me ‘I am here.’ Everything I saw in the press did not marry with what happened here.

“What happens this season may affect Mbappe staying.”

Mbappe has kicked off the campaign with four goals in six games, but was forced off with an ankle injury during PSG’s 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The match marked the first time Mbappe, Neymar and new signing Lionel Messi lined up together as the club’s front three.

Although they stuttered in their opening European game of the season, PSG are already four points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a perfect record after five matches.