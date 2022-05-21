Kylian Mbappe signs new PSG contract as La Liga threaten legal action

Kylian Mbappe has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain but the long-running transfer saga took a fresh twist on Saturday night as La Liga threatened legal action after Real Madrid’s pursuit of the forward ended in failure.

Mbappe was presented to the PSG fans at the Parc des Princes ahead of their final game of the season against Metz as his three-year contract was confirmed, but it came as the Spanish league said they would file a complaint with Uefa.

Real Madrid, the 13-time European champions, have been trying to sign Mbappe for over a year and PSG last summer turned down a bid that was reportedly worth €200m, despite the 23-year-old only having one year remaining on his contract.

In turning down fresh offers to join Real Madrid as a free agent, Mbappe has reportedly signed a deal with PSG that will make the France international the highest-paid player in world football.

In a statement, La Liga called Mbappe’s decision to remain at PSG “scandelous” and an “attack on the economic stability of European football.”

The Spanish league’s statement read: “LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before Uefa, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities to continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability.

“In the past LaLiga has complained to Uefa for non-compliance with financial fair play by PSG. These complaints were successful and Uefa sanctioned the club, while the Court of Artbitration for Sport (CAS), in a bizarre decision, reversed the sanctions.

“LaLiga and many European football institutions had hope that PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi after entering bodies of European football management such as the Uefa Executive Committee and the presidency of the European Club Association (ECA) would abstain from these practices knowing they cause grave damage, but the opposite has been true. PSG is assuming an impossible investment, seeing that it has an unacceptable wage bill and large financial losses in prior seasons. It is violating current Uefa and French economic control rules.

“This behaviour demonstrates once more that state owned clubs do not respect and do not want to respect the rules of a sector as important as football. These rules are key to protect and sustain hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“This kind of behaviour led by Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, and member of the Uefa Executive Committee and president of ECA, endangers European football on the same level as the European Super League.”

