Kylian Mbappe’s childhood dream becomes reality with Real Madrid unveiling

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kylian Mbappe hails the “incredible day” as he was formally unveiled as a Real Madrid player for the first time at the Bernabeu Stadium.

After his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired at the end of last month, his arrival had been impending, but he only officially joined the club on 1 July.

Florentino Perez introduced the club’s latest signing, who addressed the crowd in Spanish, in front of his parents Wilfied Mbappe and Fayza Lamari.

“I spent endless nights dreaming about one day playing for Real Madrid and today I am one happy guy,” Mbappe said on the podium.

“I want to thank the president for always believing in me, there have been a lot of things going on but we have done it. Thank you very much.

Kylian Mbappe has been presented to fans at the Bernabeu Stadium as Real Madrid’s latest recruit (Isabel Infantes/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I’d also like to thank all those people who have put in a great effort for me to be able to here, and done so much for me to be able to enjoy this moment.

“My family are so happy here, I can see my mum crying with emotion.”

He added: “It’s an incredible day for me, I’ve dreamt of this day since I was a kid and this day means a lot to me.

“I’d like to thank all Madristas because they have always given their affection for me. Now I have another dream, and that’s the dream of living up to this club’s history.

“I can promise that I will give my all for this club and this match.”

Mbappe finishes his speech by inviting the crowd to join him saying “Hala Madrid”, in the same way Cristiano Ronaldo did when he joined the club.

He was welcomed onto the stage by compatriot and former Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, who had brought Mbappe to the club back in 2012 for a visit, and then shook hands with supporters, and kicked balls into the stands.

Real Madrid had to be patient in their pursuit of Mbappe, one of the world’s most exciting talents, and despite their efforts to sign him last summer, he finished out his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.