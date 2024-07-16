( REUTERS )

Kylian Mbappe is set to be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player this morning since completing his free transfer to the Spanish giants after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has long been an admirer of Mbappe, trying for years to tempt him away from Paris in order to join up with the La Liga champions.

Perez will show off the former Monaco star to the club’s supporters at 11am BST on Tuesday with the France international then beginning preparations for the new season. He will meet up with his new teammates and look to settle in at the Bernabeu as Los Blancos seek to defend their La Liga and Champions League crowns.

Real Madrid announced that members can attend the event for free though the online queue for tickets saw more than 100,000 people hoping for access. Since then some passes have appeared on reselling websites ranging from €30 to €200 as fans hope to get a closer look at Mbappe who will wear the No. 9 shirt at Madrid.

Follow along with Kylian Mbappe’s presentation with our live blog below: