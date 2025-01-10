MLS apologises after wrongly announcing signing of Celtic star Kyogo
The MLS published a story claiming Atlanta United had ‘aquired’ Kyogo Furuhashi before quickly removing it
Major League Soccer (MLS) issued an apology to Celtic after wrongly announcing that star striker Kyogo Furuhashi had signed for Atlanta United.
A news released published on the MLS website claimed that Atlanta had “acquired” Kyogo before it was deleted.
The US club, who are managed by former Celtic boss Ronny Delia, had previously been linked with the 29-year-old Japan international Kyogo.
At around the same time as the false Kyogo story was published, Atlanta announced the signing of former Japan youth international Cayman Togashi.
A spokesperson for MLS told Sky Sports “Major League Soccer’s website mistakenly posted an article that named the wrong player as having signed with an MLS club.
"The article was immediately removed and corrected. MLS extends its sincere apologies to the impacted parties.”
Kyogo joined Celtic in 2021 and has helped the club win three Premiership titles, being named the league’s player of the season in 2023.
He has made six appearances for Celtic in the Champions League this season, scoring one goal.
