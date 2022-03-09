Real Madrid’s selfish ‘mistake’ as Celta Vigo lead charge to catch La Liga’s elite

“It’s vital for the development of La Liga, now and in the future. There’s a ‘before’ and an ‘after’ signing this deal.”

Those were the words of Celta Vigo president Carlos Mouriño, who left little scope for playing down what he feels will be the impact of the CVC agreement signed by a majority of Spanish clubs this season.

The influx of funds from the investment group will allow clubs to improve their infrastructure, upgrade facilities and pay down debts, in exchange for a slice of future broadcast deals.

All but four teams from the top two leagues signed off on the deal, termed LaLiga Boost, with the Celta chief detailing how an improvement in moving first-team training facilities just over a year ago has led to an improvement of “20%” from the side. “If we extrapolate that to all our youth teams for youngsters to benefit, there’s more chance in the future to have much better players,” he added, talking to the Independent and other media last week.

But that club-wide improvement causes an issue right at the very top of Spanish football where Real Madrid and Barcelona have had matters their own way for a long time.

Atletico Madrid’s title win last year was just the second time in 17 years that the trophy didn’t reside at either the Camp Nou or the Santiago Bernabeu, and Mouriño is in no doubt that their concerns are only related to themselves, rather than Spanish football as a whole.

“I think that when one club goes against the others, it’s more dangerous. We have the two big clubs - not Athletic Club because their reasons are completely different - and with any chances of the smaller clubs getting closer, knowing we can’t reach them but getting a bit closer, they see it as a threat.

“Why? The league gets more complicated. La Liga has lost the two figureheads from those clubs and it’s harder for them to win games against teams like ours. They don’t want that, of course they are not going to fight for that - the reverse, they’ll put up obstacles to stop that happening.

“If even the only elite clubs like Sevilla and Atletico Madrid get closer, then it’s a problem for them. And this plan, what does it do? It gets them closer. And it lets us in the middle of the table get better players, create better players and have more options in the market. Not the exceptional ones those big clubs need, but it gets us closer to them and makes competition harder.

“I wouldn’t do it but thinking selfishly if I’m in their place, I’d think the same. Nobody will change my thoughts that this CVC agreement is exceptional for Spanish football and the two major clubs who haven’t signed, the big mistake is theirs.”

While the Celta president’s comments were aimed at both Barca and Real, news emerged on Tuesday that the Catalan club are close to structuring their own deal with CVC, worth €270m (£225m), as reported by AS.

Mouriño, who labelled the Super League a “terrible idea”, insists that the “football world has to not let the business overcome the passion and reason for fighting” in sport.

He’s opposed to a closed system for the “economic elite”, even though he maintains his stance that he’d rather see Celta Vigo earn a decade in the top flight than a return to Europe. It’s not about a lack of progress though, but sustainability.

“I was criticised because I said I’d prefer 10 years in the Primera to one in the Uefa [competitions].

“They criticised me as lacking ambition; I think it needs to be reality. We know our limitations, teams like ours in the middle of the table, we’ve got to do really well and those above us do badly to move up.

“That’s never about losing hope in playing in Europe. But we’re realistic. We have to take steps to get a little closer each time.”

Celta and the rest of La Liga will watch on tonight as Real Madrid take centre stage not just on home soil, but in all of Europe, with a second-leg glamour tie against PSG.

Mouriño knows how unlikely it is Celta will reach that stage under his watch, but the only importance he sees is ensuring the dream of closing the gap can remain.