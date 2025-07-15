Lamine Yamal faces legal action over dwarfism row at 18th birthday party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Spanish disability rights group has vowed legal action over the reported hiring of people with dwarfism as entertainment at Barcelona star Lamine Yamal’s recent 18th birthday party, condemning the practice as discriminatory.

The young winger, who helped Spain clinch the European Championship last year, celebrated his coming of age on Saturday with a star-studded jamboree that included celebrity guests from the music industry such as Bizarrap, Bad Gyal or Quevedo, as well as many of his Barca teammates and social media influencers.

The Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias (ADEE) said in a statement that the use of people with dwarfism as spectacle at Yamal's party perpetuated stereotypes, fuelled discrimination and undermined the dignity and rights of people with disabilities.

It cited Spain's disability rights law, which prohibits shows or recreational activities that use people with disabilities in a way that provokes ridicule or undermines their dignity.

"It's unacceptable that in the 21st century, people with dwarfism are still used for entertainment at private parties, particularly when public figures are involved," said ADEE President Carolina Puente.

"The dignity and rights of our community cannot be a source of amusement under any circumstance."

open image in gallery Lamine Yamal (centre) enjoyed a hugely successful season with Barcelona ( AFP via Getty Images )

Yamal's representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment, although Spain's Ministry of Social Rights has now asked the country's prosecutor's office to investigate Yamal.

Yamal posted on Monday a one-minute video edit with highlights from the party on his Instagram account that featured fellow Barca players Gavi and Robert Lewandowski playing poker and roulette, though it did not appear to show people with achondroplasia, the genetic disorder causing dwarfism.

The Spaniard – who won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup with Barca this season – wore a white suit with a red rose in his lapel, lavish jewellery and a cane, in keeping with the party's "Italian gangster" theme.

Spanish radio station RAC1 broadcast an interview with someone claiming to be one of the entertainers present at the party who defended Lamine Yamal.

"No-one disrespected us, we worked in peace," said the artist, who asked to remain anonymous. "I don't understand why there's so much hype. We're normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way.

"We work as entertainers. Why can't we do it? Because of our physical condition? We know what our limit is and we will never exceed it: we are not fairground monkeys."

open image in gallery Lamine Yamal could face legal action over the party ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The performer said it lasted one hour, and afterwards the entertainers joined in with the party.

“We dance, we distribute drinks, we do magic... there are many types of shows. Everyone had a great time.”