Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has offered support to Lamine Yamal after the FC Barcelona attacker was the target of racist chanting during the weekend meeting of the sides.

Barca won El Clasico 4-0, with Yamal one of those on the scoresheet, but post-match one of the big talking points was the abusive chanting, seemingly from the Madrid fans, which has led LaLiga to open an investigation.

Now Vinicus, who himself has often been the target of opposition fans in similarly disgraceful fashion, has sent a message condemning those in the stadium for such chants, while including Ansu Fati and Raphinha in his post on social media.

“It’s regrettable what happened yesterday at the Bernabeu with racist insults,” he wrote on X.

“There is no place for these criminals in our society. All my support to Lamine, Ansu and Raphinha. I know that Madrid and the police will do the things [necessary] to identify and punish the guilty!!”

Vinicius has constantly spoken out against those who have been abusive and made racist chants inside the stadium, previously speaking with Fifa about the issue as well as contradicting LaLiga figureheads who have suggested there hasn’t been a widespread problem.

Last summer three Valencia supporters who racially abused Vinicius were given eight-month sentences in prison, the first convictions in Spain for such offences.

In September, another supporter - this one of Mallorca - was also found guilty of racially abusing the Real Madrid winger and was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence, on the condition the person apologised and took part in an anti-discrimination programme.

The 4-0 win for Barcelona left them top of LaLiga by six points ahead of Real Madrid.