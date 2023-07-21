Laura Coombs: England’s unlikely midfield general in profile

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Before being called up by Sarina Wiegman for the Lionesses squad to take part in the Arnold Clark Cup earlier this year, defensive midfielder Laura Coombs had not played for her country since October 2015.

The manager was clearly persuaded to bring Coombs in from the international wilderness by her exceptional performances for Manchester City this season, watching her anchor a midfield that had seemingly been significantly weakened by the sales of Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Caroline Weir the previous summer.

The oldest member of the 23-strong England World Cup squad at a stately 32, Coombs has a reputation among her teammates as a grafter who will bring plenty of experience to a youthful side, even though her time on the world stage has been somewhat limited thus far.

Originally from Gravesend in Kent, Coombs came through first the Charlton Athletic and then the Arsenal youth academies, breaking into the Gunners’ first team in 2007 aged 16 before being loaned out to Nottingham Forest and Los Angeles Strikers before finally being sold to Chelsea in 2011.

There she played 52 times over six years and won the Women’s Super League and FA Cup in 2015 but was again loaned out to Barnet, the Strikers and eventually Liverpool, who made that deal permanent in 2017.

A regular for the Reds for two seasons, she moved to City in 2019 and won the FA Cup in 2020 and league cup in 2021 before truly excelling as a starter this season.

Like goalkeeper Mary Earps, Coombs has a business degree and harbours entrepreneurial ambitions once she hangs up her boots.