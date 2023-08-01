Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea forward Lauren James, technically gifted and unafraid to take defenders on, has the potential to be one of the breakout stars of the 2023 Women’s World Cup if she can hit her best form and make the right-side role previously occupied by the injured Beth Mead her own.

She will face stiff competition from Chloe Kelly for that flank, however, and has been nagged by accusations of inconsistency, her performances in the second half of last season’s Women’s Super League arguably failing to live up to the high standards she set for herself in the first, which nevertheless secured her the Young Player of the Year Award at the Women’s Football Awards.

James, 21, has a famous older brother in the shape of wing-back Reece James, who now plays for Chelsea’s men’s team but previously regularly appeared alongside her at junior level.

The pair were raised in Mortlake, with their father Nigel, a UEFA-licensed coach, playing a crucial on helping to development their obvious talents.

Starting out at Epson Eagles, Lauren James was picked up by Chelsea in 2010, spending four years within its youth ranks before joining Arsenal, where she swiftly made her way into the first team in the 2017/18 season, making her debut on her 16th birthday.

A transfer to the newly-formed Manchester United women’s side followed, where she scored 22 goals in 40 appearances between 2018 and 2021 – winning her her first England nod – after which James rejoined Chelsea, where she plays under Emma Hayes alongside fellow Lionesses Millie Bright, Jess Carter and Niamh Charles.

