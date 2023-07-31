Jump to content

Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?

Hinata Miyazawa moved to four goals after hitting a brace in Japan’s 4-0 win against Spain

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 31 July 2023 17:17
What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023 | You Ask The Questions

The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape as the group stages continue in Australia and New Zealand.

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa bagged a brace in the 4-0 victory over Spain to move top of the top-scorer standings, with Brazil’s Ary Borges among those on three goals after hitting the first hat-trick of the tournament in her nation’s thrashing of Panama.

If two or more players finish on the same number of goals, the golden boot will be determined by assists and then on minutes played.

The USA’s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and England’s Ellen White were joint top scorers four years ago after all finishing on six goals. Rapinoe and Morgan also had three assists, but Rapinoe took the golden boot having scored her goals in less minutes.

Women’s World Cup golden boot standings

Four goals

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - one assist

Three goals

Ary Borges (Brazil) - one assist

Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Sophie Román Haug (Norway)

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

Two goals

Mina Tanaka (Japan) - three assists

Riko Ueki (Japan) - one assist

Sophia Smith (United States) - one assist

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) - one assist

Steph Catley (Australia)

Hayley Raso (Australia)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia)

Alba Redondo (Spain)

Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden)

Lindsey Horan (United States)

