Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?
Hinata Miyazawa moved to four goals after hitting a brace in Japan’s 4-0 win against Spain
The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape as the group stages continue in Australia and New Zealand.
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa bagged a brace in the 4-0 victory over Spain to move top of the top-scorer standings, with Brazil’s Ary Borges among those on three goals after hitting the first hat-trick of the tournament in her nation’s thrashing of Panama.
If two or more players finish on the same number of goals, the golden boot will be determined by assists and then on minutes played.
The USA’s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and England’s Ellen White were joint top scorers four years ago after all finishing on six goals. Rapinoe and Morgan also had three assists, but Rapinoe took the golden boot having scored her goals in less minutes.
Women’s World Cup golden boot standings
Four goals
Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - one assist
Three goals
Ary Borges (Brazil) - one assist
Alexandra Popp (Germany)
Sophie Román Haug (Norway)
Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)
Two goals
Mina Tanaka (Japan) - three assists
Riko Ueki (Japan) - one assist
Sophia Smith (United States) - one assist
Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) - one assist
Steph Catley (Australia)
Hayley Raso (Australia)
Linda Caicedo (Colombia)
Alba Redondo (Spain)
Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden)
Lindsey Horan (United States)
