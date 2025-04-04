Lauren James hands Chelsea injury scare with half-time withdrawal in England win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lauren James is a doubt for England’s return fixture against Belgium in the Nations League after Sarina Wiegman said the forward picked up a hamstring issue in the 5-0 win at Ashton Gate on Friday.

Wiegman confirmed that the Chelsea winger was withdrawn at half time as a precaution after feeling a “small moment” in her hamstring, in what will be a worry for Sonia Bompastor ahead of the Champions League semi-finals.

James was involved in England’s opening goal at Ashton Gate and set up Lucy Bronze’s deflected header with a clipped cross into the box.

But the 23-year-old was brought off at half-time and replaced by Chelsea team-mate Aggie Beever-Jones with England leading 2-0 after Millie Bright doubled their advantage.

“We just didn't take any risks and took her out straight away,” Wiegman told reporters. “It's really [soon] after the game, so I really don't know how it is now. It was, I think, her hamstring."

England travel to Belgium on Tuesday to play the reverse fixture of their Nations League double-header, but Chelsea also have important games on the horizon.

The Blues play their FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Saturday 12 April before Chelsea take on Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on 20 April.

Alessia Russo was also seen holding an ice pack over her ankle following a challenge from Belgium defender Isabelle Iliano. The Arsenal striker was removed later in the second half.

Chloe Kelly will also miss the second game against Belgium in Leuven on Tuesday after sitting out the first Group A3 encounter.

Kelly has a foot injury, and Wiegman said: "We expected it not to be too serious, but it is a short time until Tuesday, so we knew it would be tight.

"We assessed her again and realised it would be too early. Hopefully, it will not take too long."