Liveupdated1696771563

Lazio vs Atalanta LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Olimpico

Sports Staff
Sunday 08 October 2023 13:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lazio face Atalanta in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696771488

Lazio vs Atalanta

Éderson (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8 October 2023 14:24
1696771487

Lazio vs Atalanta

Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 October 2023 14:24
1696771460

Lazio vs Atalanta

Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

8 October 2023 14:24
1696771257

Lazio vs Atalanta

Attempt missed. Nicolò Rovella (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mattia Zaccagni following a set piece situation.

8 October 2023 14:20
1696771211

Lazio vs Atalanta

Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).

8 October 2023 14:20
1696771203

Lazio vs Atalanta

Valentín Castellanos (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

8 October 2023 14:20
1696771075

Lazio vs Atalanta

Mattéo Guendouzi (Lazio) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.

8 October 2023 14:17
1696770841

Lazio vs Atalanta

Attempt saved. Nicolò Casale (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

8 October 2023 14:14
1696770838

Lazio vs Atalanta

Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattia Zaccagni.

8 October 2023 14:13
1696770774

Lazio vs Atalanta

Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8 October 2023 14:12

