Lazio vs Atalanta LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadio Olimpico
Follow live coverage as Lazio face Atalanta in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Éderson (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Rovella (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mattia Zaccagni following a set piece situation.
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).
Valentín Castellanos (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Mattéo Guendouzi (Lazio) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Attempt saved. Nicolò Casale (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattia Zaccagni.
Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
