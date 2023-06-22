Opening day fixtures 2023/24: Every League One match in first round of games
League One is sure to deliver plenty of drama and entertainment once more, with Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic joining after relegation from the Championship
League One is back with the 2023/24 season set to begin on 4 August with many of the clubs already back in pre-season training.
After relegation from the Championship, Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic join one of the toughest leagues in football.
While Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town and Carlisle United look to keep momentum up after promotion from League Two.
Here are the matches for the first round of the season in full:
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Barnsley v Port Vale
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Blackpool v Burton Albion
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Bolton Wanderers v Lincoln City
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Cambridge United v Oxford United
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Carlisle United v Fleetwood Town
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Derby County v Wigan Athletic
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Northampton Town v Stevenage
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Portsmouth v Bristol Rovers
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Reading v Peterborough United
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Shrewsbury Town v Cheltenham Town
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers v Exeter City
Look out for more thrills and spills along the way in League One as the battle to join the Championship begins.
