League One is back with the 2023/24 season set to begin on 4 August with many of the clubs already back in pre-season training.

After relegation from the Championship, Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic join one of the toughest leagues in football.

While Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town and Carlisle United look to keep momentum up after promotion from League Two.

Here are the matches for the first round of the season in full:

05/08/2023 15:00 Barnsley v Port Vale

05/08/2023 15:00 Blackpool v Burton Albion

05/08/2023 15:00 Bolton Wanderers v Lincoln City

05/08/2023 15:00 Cambridge United v Oxford United

05/08/2023 15:00 Carlisle United v Fleetwood Town

05/08/2023 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient

05/08/2023 15:00 Derby County v Wigan Athletic

05/08/2023 15:00 Northampton Town v Stevenage

05/08/2023 15:00 Portsmouth v Bristol Rovers

05/08/2023 15:00 Reading v Peterborough United

05/08/2023 15:00 Shrewsbury Town v Cheltenham Town

05/08/2023 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers v Exeter City

Look out for more thrills and spills along the way in League One as the battle to join the Championship begins.