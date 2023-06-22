Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

League Two is back with the 2023/24 season set to begin on 5 August with many of the clubs already back in pre-season training.

After relegation from the League One, Milton Keynes Dons, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers join one of the toughest leagues in football.

While Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham and the fairy tale continues, with the Dragons achieving promotion back to the EFL alongside Notts County.

It promises to be another action-packed season with the marathon campaign and journey to the thrilling play-offs beginning on Saturday 5 August.

Here are the matches for the first round of the season in full:

05/08/2023 15:00 Accrington Stanley v Newport County

05/08/2023 15:00 Colchester United v Swindon Town

05/08/2023 15:00 Crawley Town v Bradford City

05/08/2023 15:00 Crewe Alexandra v Mansfield Town

05/08/2023 15:00 Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town

05/08/2023 15:00 Forest Green Rovers v Salford City

05/08/2023 15:00 Grimsby Town v A.F.C. Wimbledon

05/08/2023 15:00 Morecambe v Walsall

05/08/2023 15:00 Stockport County v Gillingham

05/08/2023 15:00 Sutton United v Notts County

05/08/2023 15:00 Tranmere Rovers v Barrow

05/08/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Milton Keynes Dons

It promises to be a fiercely competitive League Two, with more eyes than ever after Wrexham’s promotion to the EFL.