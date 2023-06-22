Opening day fixtures 2023/24: Every League Two match in first round of games
League Two is back with the 2023/24 season set to begin on 5 August with many of the clubs already back in pre-season training.
After relegation from the League One, Milton Keynes Dons, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers join one of the toughest leagues in football.
While Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham and the fairy tale continues, with the Dragons achieving promotion back to the EFL alongside Notts County.
It promises to be another action-packed season with the marathon campaign and journey to the thrilling play-offs beginning on Saturday 5 August.
Here are the matches for the first round of the season in full:
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Accrington Stanley v Newport County
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Colchester United v Swindon Town
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Crawley Town v Bradford City
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Crewe Alexandra v Mansfield Town
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Forest Green Rovers v Salford City
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Grimsby Town v A.F.C. Wimbledon
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Morecambe v Walsall
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Stockport County v Gillingham
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Sutton United v Notts County
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Tranmere Rovers v Barrow
- 05/08/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Milton Keynes Dons
It promises to be a fiercely competitive League Two, with more eyes than ever after Wrexham’s promotion to the EFL.
