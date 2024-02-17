Leah Williamson ‘likely’ to miss out on Lionesses return after injury update

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England captain Leah Williamson is “likely” to miss out on her return to the Lionesses squad due to a hamstring injury, Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said.

The Arsenal centre-back was named in Sarina Wiegman’s 23-player squad earlier this week after returning to the pitch for the Gunners following an ACL injury, but was forced to miss the 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Williamson missed eight months, including the World Cup, after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament injury last April but Arsenal said she had suffered a minor set-back with a hamstring problem in training this week.

The Lionesses will fly to the south of Spain and face Austria and Italy in friendly matches as Wiegman’s side build up to the start of Euro 2025 qualifying but Eidevall said Williamson is set to be unavailable.

“I think it’s likely that will be the case,” Eidevall said when asked if Williamson would miss out.

Arsenal moved three points behind leaders Chelsea and Manchester City after cruising to a 3-1 win over United in front of a sold-out Emirates stadium and a record WSL crowd.