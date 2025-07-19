Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are “optimistic” that captain Leah Williamson will be ready to face Italy in the Euro 2025 semi-final.

Williamson rolled her ankle and was forced off during England’s quarter-final win over Sweden on Thursday and was seen leaving the stadium in crutches.

Defender Esme Morgan filled in for Williamson in England’s reshuffled defence during extra time and would have been the leading candidate to step in against Italy on Tuesday.

open image in gallery Williamson rolled her ankle during the win over Sweden ( Getty Images )

But speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Morgan suggested that Williamson’s injury is not as bad as first feared and she could be available to start the semi-final.

“We're very optimistic that Leah will be available,” Morgan said. “She seemed in very high spirits this morning. I want what's best for the team, and that's absolutely having our captain on the pitch for us.

“[My preparation] is the same as every single game, be prepared to play if I'm needed, I'll know the role, and just be absolutely ready to train at a high level over the next few days.

“But we're very optimistic that Leah will be fine.”

The England players who featured in the Euro 2025 quarter-final had a recovery day on Friday before resuming their preparations for Tuesday’s semi-final, with two days of training behind closed doors planned for Saturday and Sunday.

Morgan, who said England’s players wound down after the drama of the penalty shoot-out against Sweden by watching Love Island on the coach home, said everyone was ready to go with “full energy”

“Went to bed quite late, it's just so hard to switch off, especially when it's been such a game of rollercoaster emotions,” Morgan said. “Your heart is just pounding and you keep replaying moments. There was a lot of just laughing about things that happened within the game in the changing room and stuff afterwards.

open image in gallery Esme Morgan celebrates with goalkeeper Hannah Hampton after England’s win ( Getty Images )

“Everyone who played significant minutes had a recovery day to be able to just sort of reset, get moving again. The finishers went to train and had a really intense session.

“It's just a case of getting off feet, bringing yourself back down to earth, even mentally, just to have a chilled day to reset after all of the excitement of the night before.

“And then same again today. Just everyone being able to relax, switch off a little bit, ready to then turn our full focus to the Italy game and be ready to go with full energy into that.”