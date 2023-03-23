Leandro Trossard assesses new Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Belgium’s players are eager to prove themselves to new coach Domenico Tedesco, who replaced Roberto Martinez after their group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar last year, winger Leandro Trossard said.

Tedesco has already dropped veterans Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel for the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden on Friday and a friendly against Germany.

“I think Tedesco is a manager who likes to put his opponents under pressure and create chances by winning the ball high up the pitch,” Trossard told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s quite a difference with Martinez.

“The new manager wants to build a new squad with a lot of dynamic play, which we already saw in the training sessions. Everybody’s very eager to show themselves, that can only benefit us as a team.”

Trossard has established himself as a regular at Premier League leaders Arsenal in recent weeks after joining them from Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

“I maybe didn’t expect to play that many minutes, but injuries helped me a bit,” Trossard said.

“I’m however more than convinced of my own capabilities. I arrived in a great group, filled with great players.

“It was a very busy and weird period for me, but I’m very happy that I have been able to join Arsenal. I think it’s been a great step for me.

“We all know how difficult it is to win the league, looking at Man City and Liverpool in recent years, but I think we have a great squad and that we have proven time and time again that we’re doing well.

“There are 10 matches left, we’ll see where we end once the season finishes.”

Reuters