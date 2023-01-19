Arsenal making progress in Leandro Trossard negotiations with Brighton

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal have made progress in their negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion for Leandro Trossard, with confidence among the parties that a deal can be done. The south-coast club have been looking for £30m, with 10% of any fee to go to Genk, and it is that price which is currently being discussed.

Arsenal are actively looking for attacking reinforcements to deepen their title challenge having missed out on Mikhailo Mudryk, and Brighton are keen to sell due to manager Roberto De Zerbi no longer wishing to use the forward - but intent on getting the best possible deal given the situation.

Trossard's current contract runs out in the summer, albeit with an option to extend, which is why his price is relatively low for a recently turned 28-year-old with proven Premier League experience. Brighton do not want to let him go too cheaply though.

His representatives have been pushing for a deal all window and, while there is interest from a series of clubs, Arsenal represent by far the best option. Trossard is naturally keen on the move and pushing for it, with that aided by a good relationship between the clubs.

The Belgian international had been on fine form this season with seven goals in 16 games, before a breakdown in his relationship with De Zerbi.

"Recently, he didn’t give 100 per cent in training and on matchday, that’s it on my side," the Brighton manager said. "Football deserves respect. I don’t have to apologise for anything. Maybe his agent fancies selling him for a lower transfer fee… surely, Trossard didn’t tell me the truth."