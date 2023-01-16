Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says side needs to be 'almost perfection' to be victorious

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says a successful run for the title will "demand almost perfection" from his side, who have little margin for error.

He says the squad will need "emotional control" heading into their Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday, 22 January.

The Gunners won their north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur by 2-0 which saw an own goal by Hugo Lloris.

"They are young but they just have to believe more and more," the Spanish football manager said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.