Lee Carsley insists FA has not asked him about becoming England manager permanently

Lee Carsley has revealed the FA still have not asked him if he is interested in becoming the permanent England manager, but the interim coach described it as one of the best jobs in football.

Carsley, who is in charge for the autumn Nations League fixtures and confirmed that Harry Kane remains captain, named his squad for the September fixtures against Republic of Ireland and Finland on Thursday (29 August).

But the 50-year-old claimed he has not considered whether he wants to succeed Gareth Southgate on a long-term basis, and said he would have no problem reverting to his usual role with the England Under-21s.

Carsley explained: “I’ve not thought about it that much. Honestly I’ve not. My priority is just doing a good job. The best person, whoever it is out there, whether it’s me or not... I wouldn’t worry too much about it.

“I was really, and I still am, really proud of being the Under-21s head coach. I love that job. It’s a great job. I’ve got a really good squad and a great group of staff.

“If this was to end as soon as I walked out of the door, I’d be more than happy handing it over to whoever.”

In July, England lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain, whose manager Luis de la Fuente had worked with their age-group sides before taking over the senior team – while Southgate had been in charge of England’s Under-21s before stepping up in 2016.

But Carsley denied it makes him the natural successor to Southgate, adding: “I don’t think by any means it’s a blueprint that just because you did the Under 21s you’re in a perfect position to take the senior team.

Interim England manager Lee Carsley announced his first senior squad on Thursday ( The FA via Getty Images )

“Ultimately this is up there with the best jobs in football. We’ve potentially got a unique period of time, which will pass, where we’ve got some outstanding players, some really good talent, [and] someone needs to get the absolute best out of them. The best person for the job will do it.”

Carsley was named interim manager after Southgate stepped down following the Euro 2024 final. It was the second straight European Championship final that Southgate lost as Three Lions coach.