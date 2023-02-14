Referee Lee Mason axed after Arsenal VAR error
Mason failed to spot an offside in the build-up to Brentford’s equalising goal away to Arsenal last Saturday
Lee Mason has not been selected as a VAR for the next round of Premier League matches following his offside error last weekend.
Mason failed to spot an offside in the build-up to Brentford’s equalising goal away to Arsenal last Saturday.
His name was absent from the appointments list published on the Premier League website at noon.
John Brooks, who was replaced as VAR for Monday night’s Merseyside derby and the Arsenal v Manchester City match on Wednesday after he wrongly disallowed a goal for Brighton against Crystal Palace, returns as a fourth official for the Aston Villa v Arsenal game on Saturday.
