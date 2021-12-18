Leeds vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the Premier League encounter at Elland Road as Leeds take on Arsenal
Leeds United take on Arsenal at Elland Road on Saturday evening in the only game of the day which has survived amid the wave of Covid-19 variant cases sweeping the United Kingdom and the Premier League. With four matches already postponed, Aston Villa vs Burnley was called off just two hours prior to kick-off earlier on, leaving the fixture between Marcelo Bielsa’s men and Mikel Arteta’s side as the only game on Saturday.
The home side are in a dreadful run of form which has seen them win just three of 17 fixtures so far this season, and were decimated at the Etihad Stadium in midweek as Manchester City scored seven. Arsenal, meanwhile, beat West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium but endured a torrid week off the pitch as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped off the captaincy for ignoring rules set by manager Arteta.
Follow all of the action live below, as Leeds try to pull away from the relegation zone and Arsenal seek to strengthen their top four challenge.
Leeds vs Arsenal: Arteta on Odegaard
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that midfielder Martin Odegaard is a complete professional and is now reaching his best form for the Gunners. He said:
Leeds vs Arsenal: Gunners in good form
Arsenal will start a match in the Premier League’s top four for the first time since October last year. With nine victories from 19 away league fixtures in 2021 this is their best tally in a calendar year since 2015, when they won 12 times on the road.
Leeds vs Arsenal: Playerss arrive at Elland Road
Both teams have arrived at the ground and are checking out the pitch. It’s a sight for sore eyes with all the cancellations this weekend, the warm ups should get underway shortly.
Leeds vs Arsenal: Unwanted records for Leeds
Leeds equalled their biggest margin of defeat in the 7-0 loss at Manchester City in midweek. They lost 8-1 at Stoke City in the top flight in 1934.
The Whites are also in danger of losing three successive league games for the first time since October to November 2017 in the Championship under Thomas Christiansen.
Leeds vs Arsenal: What’s going on with Covid?
Five of the planned six Premier League games have been postponed today as the Omicron variant of Coronavirus rages through the Premier League clubs.
There is a meeting on Monday between all 20 teams in the league to discuss the escalating crisis and what options remain for the clubs.
Managers and captains are also due to hold their own meetings where the Premier League will answer any questions or concerns they have over the situation.
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard said he hoped the meetings would provide clarity to a lot of concerns and unanswered questions as Brentford manager Thomas Frank led calls for all matches to be called off until 26 December to enable a reset.
Leeds vs Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta at a crossroads as striker awaits Arsenal return
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not return to the Arsenal squad this weekend, but even after he does so that won’t necessarily mean a return to normal. The word from many figures around the club is that, this time, something has broken.
This time represented one disciplinary breach too far. “The situation is much worse than people think,” one source said.
It brings what might seem to be an inevitable personality clash between manager and captain.
His absence has not been felt in back-to-back wins, with several other attackers impressing for the Gunners
Leeds vs Arsenal: Ayling on paying back the fans
Leeds’ Luke Ayling says the support his team has received from the fans has been incredible and he hopes to repay their support on the pitch. He believes the atmosphere at Elland Road will provide the team with the impetus to get a postive result against Arsenal this evening saying:
Leeds vs Arsenal: Head-to-head
Leeds United are winless in 10 matches against Arsenal in all competitions since a 3-2 Premier League victory at Highbury in May 2003 - they’ve drawn two and lost eight of those games.
The two sides met at Emirates Stadium in the League Cup fourth round eight weeks ago, with Arsenal winning 2-0.
Leeds have not scored more than once at home to the Gunners in 13 attempts since a 2-1 league win on 18 December 1993.
Leeds vs Arsenal: Team changes
Marcelo Bielsa makes four changes to the Leeds team that was battered by Manchester City during the week. Cody Drameh comes in for the injured Jamie Shackleton, Robin Koch returns to partner Luke Ayling at centre with Mateusz Klich taking Stuart Dallas’ spot in midfield. Junior Firpo is suspended so Dallas starts at left-back. Up top Joe Gelhardt leads the line as Dan James is also out.
For the third game in a row Mikel Arteta names an unchanged side. In the previous two starts for this 11 Arsenal have won both games. Can they make it three from three this evening?
Leeds vs Arsenal: Line-ups
Leeds XI: Meslier, Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Dallas, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, Gelhardt
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette
