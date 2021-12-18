Liveupdated1639847349

Leeds vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the latest updates from the Premier League encounter at Elland Road as Leeds take on Arsenal

Michael Jones
Saturday 18 December 2021 17:09
Comments
<p>Elland Road prepares for the visit of Arsenal</p>

Elland Road prepares for the visit of Arsenal

(REUTERS)

Leeds United take on Arsenal at Elland Road on Saturday evening in the only game of the day which has survived amid the wave of Covid-19 variant cases sweeping the United Kingdom and the Premier League. With four matches already postponed, Aston Villa vs Burnley was called off just two hours prior to kick-off earlier on, leaving the fixture between Marcelo Bielsa’s men and Mikel Arteta’s side as the only game on Saturday.

The home side are in a dreadful run of form which has seen them win just three of 17 fixtures so far this season, and were decimated at the Etihad Stadium in midweek as Manchester City scored seven. Arsenal, meanwhile, beat West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium but endured a torrid week off the pitch as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped off the captaincy for ignoring rules set by manager Arteta.

Follow all of the action live below, as Leeds try to pull away from the relegation zone and Arsenal seek to strengthen their top four challenge.

Recommended

1639847349

Leeds vs Arsenal: Arteta on Odegaard

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that midfielder Martin Odegaard is a complete professional and is now reaching his best form for the Gunners. He said:

“He’s very, very young but he’s already had a lot of experience in different clubs, in international football, I agree that in the last few weeks he’s getting very close to his best level.

“The ceiling for him, I don’t know where it is, with the talent that he has, the desire that he has, how much he wants to always improve and get better. We’ve got a tremendous player there.

“He is a natural leader. If you look for the perfect professional, he wouldn’t be very far from that.”

Michael Jones18 December 2021 17:09
1639847105

Leeds vs Arsenal: Gunners in good form

Arsenal will start a match in the Premier League’s top four for the first time since October last year. With nine victories from 19 away league fixtures in 2021 this is their best tally in a calendar year since 2015, when they won 12 times on the road.

(Getty Images)

Michael Jones18 December 2021 17:05
1639846891

Leeds vs Arsenal: Playerss arrive at Elland Road

Both teams have arrived at the ground and are checking out the pitch. It’s a sight for sore eyes with all the cancellations this weekend, the warm ups should get underway shortly.

Michael Jones18 December 2021 17:01
1639846589

Leeds vs Arsenal: Unwanted records for Leeds

Leeds equalled their biggest margin of defeat in the 7-0 loss at Manchester City in midweek. They lost 8-1 at Stoke City in the top flight in 1934.

The Whites are also in danger of losing three successive league games for the first time since October to November 2017 in the Championship under Thomas Christiansen.

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones18 December 2021 16:56
1639846335

Leeds vs Arsenal: What’s going on with Covid?

Five of the planned six Premier League games have been postponed today as the Omicron variant of Coronavirus rages through the Premier League clubs.

There is a meeting on Monday between all 20 teams in the league to discuss the escalating crisis and what options remain for the clubs.

Managers and captains are also due to hold their own meetings where the Premier League will answer any questions or concerns they have over the situation.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard said he hoped the meetings would provide clarity to a lot of concerns and unanswered questions as Brentford manager Thomas Frank led calls for all matches to be called off until 26 December to enable a reset.

Michael Jones18 December 2021 16:52
1639846093

Leeds vs Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta at a crossroads as striker awaits Arsenal return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not return to the Arsenal squad this weekend, but even after he does so that won’t necessarily mean a return to normal. The word from many figures around the club is that, this time, something has broken.

This time represented one disciplinary breach too far. “The situation is much worse than people think,” one source said.

It brings what might seem to be an inevitable personality clash between manager and captain.

Aubameyang and Arteta at a crossroads as striker awaits Arsenal return

His absence has not been felt in back-to-back wins, with several other attackers impressing for the Gunners

Michael Jones18 December 2021 16:48
1639845869

Leeds vs Arsenal: Ayling on paying back the fans

Leeds’ Luke Ayling says the support his team has received from the fans has been incredible and he hopes to repay their support on the pitch. He believes the atmosphere at Elland Road will provide the team with the impetus to get a postive result against Arsenal this evening saying:

The fans at Man City stayed until after the game and were still singing our names and cheering us off the pitch. At most clubs you wouldn’t get that, it’s just a credit to them really.

“We’ll go again Saturday to try and put that right. Our home form has been decent, we haven’t lost here for a few months and the home fans have been incredible.

“They’ve been starved of football for 18 months, so they’ve been itching to get back in here. Every home game it has showed.

“If you ask any player that has played at Elland Road this year, I think they’ll tell you how loud and how good it has been. I know they’ll turn up and sing their hearts out, it will be unbelievable.

“We know where we are and we need to start picking up some wins. Our performances, if you take off the one against City, the three of four before that have been good.”

Michael Jones18 December 2021 16:44
1639845606

Leeds vs Arsenal: Head-to-head

Leeds United are winless in 10 matches against Arsenal in all competitions since a 3-2 Premier League victory at Highbury in May 2003 - they’ve drawn two and lost eight of those games.

The two sides met at Emirates Stadium in the League Cup fourth round eight weeks ago, with Arsenal winning 2-0.

Leeds have not scored more than once at home to the Gunners in 13 attempts since a 2-1 league win on 18 December 1993.

Michael Jones18 December 2021 16:40
1639845400

Leeds vs Arsenal: Team changes

Marcelo Bielsa makes four changes to the Leeds team that was battered by Manchester City during the week. Cody Drameh comes in for the injured Jamie Shackleton, Robin Koch returns to partner Luke Ayling at centre with Mateusz Klich taking Stuart Dallas’ spot in midfield. Junior Firpo is suspended so Dallas starts at left-back. Up top Joe Gelhardt leads the line as Dan James is also out.

For the third game in a row Mikel Arteta names an unchanged side. In the previous two starts for this 11 Arsenal have won both games. Can they make it three from three this evening?

Michael Jones18 December 2021 16:36
1639845054

Leeds vs Arsenal: Line-ups

Leeds XI: Meslier, Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Dallas, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, Gelhardt

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Michael Jones18 December 2021 16:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in