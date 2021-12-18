Elland Road prepares for the visit of Arsenal (REUTERS)

Leeds United take on Arsenal at Elland Road on Saturday evening in the only game of the day which has survived amid the wave of Covid-19 variant cases sweeping the United Kingdom and the Premier League. With four matches already postponed, Aston Villa vs Burnley was called off just two hours prior to kick-off earlier on, leaving the fixture between Marcelo Bielsa’s men and Mikel Arteta’s side as the only game on Saturday.

The home side are in a dreadful run of form which has seen them win just three of 17 fixtures so far this season, and were decimated at the Etihad Stadium in midweek as Manchester City scored seven. Arsenal, meanwhile, beat West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium but endured a torrid week off the pitch as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped off the captaincy for ignoring rules set by manager Arteta.

Follow all of the action live below, as Leeds try to pull away from the relegation zone and Arsenal seek to strengthen their top four challenge.