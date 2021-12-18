Leeds vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Everything you need to know about the Premier League meeting at Elland Road

Sport Staff
Saturday 18 December 2021 09:30
Comments
Raphinha's Leeds United journey

Leeds host Arsenal today in the Premier League as two teams meet in contrasting form.

The Gunners arrive at Elland Road having won back-to-back home games at the Emirates with two clean sheets, and are fourth in the Premier League table.

Leeds are without a win in three having lost to Chelsea in the last minute and then been thrashed by Manchester City 7-0 at the Etihad.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side came into the weekend 16th and will be desperate to bounce back and move clear of any kind of relegation fight.

Here is everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Leeds vs Arsenal?

The match is today, Saturday 18 December, starting at 5.30pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

Leeds vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Sky Sports Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Sports app and website.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out again by Mikel Areta, while Bernd Leno and Sead Kolasinac remain sidelined.

Leeds have a host of injury problems, with Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Daniel James all ruled out, while Junior Firpo is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Gelhardt

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Odds

Leeds 3/1

Draw 3/1

Arsenal 21/20

Recommended

Prediction

Leeds are in poor form with plenty of injuries but a home game offers them the chance to regain some much needed momentum against a Gunners side who have struggled on the road this season. Leeds 2-2 Arsenal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in