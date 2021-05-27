Danny Rose leaves Tottenham after 14 years with club

Danny Rose’s 14-year association with Tottenham is over after he left the club at the end of his contract.

The 30-year-old joined from Leeds in 2007 and went on to make 241 appearances, being a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s team that challenged for honours over a number of seasons.

But the last two years have been difficult for him, having fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

He spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Newcastle and, after vowing to allow his sizeable contract at Spurs to run down, he was banished to the under-23s this campaign and was not even registered in the club’s Premier League squad.

Much of his plight under Mourinho was caught on camera in Amazon Prime Video’s All or Nothing documentary.

The defender was shown having a confrontation with the Portuguese about why he was not being selected and threatened to go and see Daniel Levy about his plight and a perceived preferential treatment to other players.

Rose said: “How I’m being treated. I was very excited when you came as manager but if you don’t want me to play, I’d rather you just told me now and I’ll stay at home, gaffer. I’ll train at home.

“It’s facts. The whole changing room know it’s facts. Not fair. And I’m going to see Daniel as well. So when Daniel’s in tell him I’m looking for him.”

Rose, who won 29 England caps while at Spurs, will now try and resurrect his career by finding a new club as a free agent.

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga also leaves the club at the end of his contract.

The Argentinian joined the club in 2017 and made 37 appearances as Hugo Lloris’ understudy.

When Joe Hart arrived in the summer he moved further down the pecking order and spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side Elche.

“The club can confirm the departures of Danny Rose and Paulo Gazzaniga following the conclusion of their contracts,” a statement read.

“We thank Danny and Paulo for their service and wish them well for the future.”