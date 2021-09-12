Leeds vs Liverpol LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Elland Road is the setting as Jurgen Klopp goes head-to-head with Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Reds looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Jurgen Klopp’s outfit won twice and drew against Chelsea prior to the international break, meaning victory here would push them joint-top of the table with the early front-runners. The Reds might also start opt to rotating their starting line-up this weekend, following game time in the internationals and with the Champions League starting up in midweek.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men are yet to win in the Premier League, though they have rebounded with two draws since an opening weekend hammering against Manchester United. Leeds also picked up a midweek win in the EFL Cup prior to the internationals, against lower-league opposition in Crewe.
Liverpool are able to call upon Fabinho and Alisson and Raphinha could feature too for Leeds, after the late reversal of the decision to prohibit the South Americans who did not go on international duty from playing this weekend.
Follow all the match updates and live action as Leeds host Liverpool below:
The standings
Currently seventh in the table Liverpool could match Manchester United and Chelsea on 10 points if they manage to defeat Leeds today. The Reds would need to win by four or more goals to move above Man Utd into first place though.
Leeds are yet to win in the league this season having picked up two draws from their last two matches. They start the day in 17th just a point above the relegation zone and Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to kick off their season with an impressive victory over Liverpool this afternoon.
Leeds vs Liverpool - Recent results
Last time out Patrick Bamford rescued a point for Leeds as they drew 1-1 away at Burnley. Leeds dominated possession but Burnley continued to threaten until Chris Wood struck just after the hour mark to put the Clarets in front. Bamford equalised four minutes from the end of the 90 and the home side held on to claim a draw.
Liverpool also drew 1-1 in their last league fixture when Chelsea travelled to Anfield. Kai Havertz put the Blues in front after 20 minutes before a controversial handball decision saw Reece James sent off and Liverpool awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time. Mo Salah converted from the spot but the Reds couldn’t press their one-man advantage in the second half and a solid defensive display from Chelsea saw the points shared at the end of the game.
Early team news
Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich have both recovered from Covid-19 and are available for Leeds. As is Stuart Dallas who withdrew from international duty for personal reasons.
Raphinha is also available after his ban for not being released to the Brazilian squad has been lifted and new signing Daniel James may start.
Roberto Firmino is out for Liverpool due to injury but Virgil Van Dijk and Harvey Elliott are both fit whilst James Milner remains a doubt despite having returned to training. Like Raphinha, Alisson Becker and Fabinho are both eligible to play despite having not been allowed to link-up with Brazil’s national team.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies