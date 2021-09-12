Leeds vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Elland Road is the setting as Jurgen Klopp goes head-to-head with Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Reds looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Jurgen Klopp’s outfit won twice and drew against Chelsea prior to the international break, meaning victory here would push them joint-top of the table with the early front-runners. The Reds might also start opt to rotating their starting line-up this weekend, following game time in the internationals and with the Champions League starting up in midweek.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men are yet to win in the Premier League, though they have rebounded with two draws since an opening weekend hammering against Manchester United. Leeds also picked up a midweek win in the EFL Cup prior to the internationals, against lower-league opposition in Crewe.
Liverpool are able to call upon Fabinho and Alisson and Raphinha could feature too for Leeds, after the late reversal of the decision to prohibit the South Americans who did not go on international duty from playing this weekend.
Follow all the match updates and live action below as Leeds host Liverpool:
Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool
15 mins: Chance for Jota! Harvey Elliott and Mo Salah combine on the right side before Salah cuts into the middle a flicks a nice pass into the box for Diogo Jota. He brings the ball down on his chest and hits a volley at goal but it’s a soft shot and Illan Meslier is able to keep it out without much trouble.
Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool
12 mins: Raphinha heads a corner ball away for Leeds and it comes all the way back to Alisson. He keeps the pressure on by sending the ball quickly back into Leeds’ final third. It comes to Salah who dinks a pass into the box as Mane looks to roll off Cooper. The Leeds captain knows he’s beaten so pulls Mane back to give away a free kick. He gets booked for his efforts too.
Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool
9 mins: Junior Firpo tries to get tight to Salah but the Egyptian rolls away from him and looks to break in behind. Salah wants to play on as Firpo clings onto him but referee Craig Pawson blows for a Liverpool free kick.
Alexander-Arnold looks to swing one into the box but doesn’t beat the first defenders and Leeds clear the danger.
SAVE! Alisson denies Rodrigo
Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool
6 mins: Leeds should be in front. Mo Salah attacks down Liverpool’s right but is stopped on the edge of the box by Kalvin Phillips. He delivers a perfect cross field pass over to Raphinha whose first touch is superb. He carries the ball into the box before squaring it to Rodrigo who’s free in the box. He chooses power over placement and blasts an effort at goal that Alisson gets behind and stops. He needs to score there, huge chance for Leeds!
Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool
3 mins: Bamford makes a run in between the Liverpool centre-backs and brings down an aerial ball in the box. He takes a touch and fires off a casual shot that goes wide of the near post. The offside flag goes up and Bamford’s reaction shows he was expecting it.
Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool
Kick off: Both teams take the knee and are met with a big round of applause from the crowd. Patrick Bamford then kicks off the match sending the ball back to his defence. Liam Cooper attempts to pick out Raphinha on the right wing but his pass is intercepted by Andy Robertson and Liverpool take over possession.
Here come the teams
Chants of “Yorkshire, Yorkshire, Yorkshire” from the Leeds supporters meet the players as they head out onto the pitch. The atmosphere inside Elland Road is electric. This should be a good one.
Marcelo Bielsa speaking to Sky Sports
Leeds boss, Marcelo Bielsa, gave his thoughts on the returning Raphinha, new signing Dan James and opponents Liverpool before kick off saying:
“(Raphinha being available) is a positive for football in general and us in particular. Dan James is one of the options we count on in the wide positions. In occasions he will start, on occasions he won’t.
“Liverpool are a great team with very good players and a superior manager. All the games in the Premier League are difficult and this one is too considering the individuality and their general play.
“In the game against Everton, the crowd was excellent and it is difficult to imagine an atmosphere better than we have seen up until now.”
Junior Firpo’s pre-match thoughts
Junior Firpo returns to the Leeds starting XI today after missing the Burnley game due to Covid-19. The 25-year-old is looking forward to getting back out there and making his mark on the pitch. Here’s a look at his pre-game thoughts:
Klopp on Bielsa and Leeds
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke during the week about what he expects from today’s game saying:
“In general, Marcelo Bielsa’s style and philosophy and how they defend is different, it’s man-marking over the whole pitch. So you have to know about it,
“Against Leeds, high intense, they go for it. They are good in possession, I think so far second or third in possession. Didn’t have the points yet they want to have but they for sure think they have a good chance against us. But they didn’t play us yet in this season.
“We are hopefully good, as good as we can, and then we are difficult to play. How always, when we are difficult to play we have a chance to win – and that’s what we try.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies