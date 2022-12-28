✕ Close Guardiola: "It won't be a friendly game"

After Arsenal’s Boxing Day victory over West Ham the pressure is back on Manchester City to regain lost ground on the current Premier League leaders. Pep Guardiola’s men come into the match sitting third in the table and eight points behind the Gunners although they have a game in hand on the London club.

The 2021/22 champions are still the favourites to go on and win the title but this season they face the challenge of chasing down a team above them instead of leading the way. City’s first match back following the World Cup break saw them overcome Liverpool 3-2 in the Carabao Cup fourth round with striker Erling Haaland on target once again despite not playing for six weeks.

Their opponents tonight are Jesse Marsch’sLeeds United who are looking to further distance themselves from the relegation zone. The Whites are just two points above the drop zone but they do have a couple of games in hand on the eight teams around them in the bottom half of the table. Can they shock Manchester City at Elland Road tonight?

Follow all the action with our live blog below: