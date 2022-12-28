Leeds vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups tonight as Foden and Cancelo set for bench
Kalvin Phillips misses the game against his old club as Man City look to close the gap on Arsenal
After Arsenal’s Boxing Day victory over West Ham the pressure is back on Manchester City to regain lost ground on the current Premier League leaders. Pep Guardiola’s men come into the match sitting third in the table and eight points behind the Gunners although they have a game in hand on the London club.
The 2021/22 champions are still the favourites to go on and win the title but this season they face the challenge of chasing down a team above them instead of leading the way. City’s first match back following the World Cup break saw them overcome Liverpool 3-2 in the Carabao Cup fourth round with striker Erling Haaland on target once again despite not playing for six weeks.
Their opponents tonight are Jesse Marsch’sLeeds United who are looking to further distance themselves from the relegation zone. The Whites are just two points above the drop zone but they do have a couple of games in hand on the eight teams around them in the bottom half of the table. Can they shock Manchester City at Elland Road tonight?
No Foden for City?
Some early reports speculate that Manchester City will start tonight’s match without Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, and Phil Foden. The official team news will be dropping in around half an hour so it’ll be interesting to see how Pep Guardiola lines up his team.
Leeds vs Man City prediction
A tricky return to league action for Pep Guardiola’s team, who have tended to struggle up against an energetic Leeds team in the past.
Yet the selection issues the hosts have - coupled with City’s squad depth - means Jesse Marsch’s side will be firmly up against it this time round.
Leeds 1-4 Manchester City.
Leeds vs Man City predicted line-ups
Leeds: Klaesson; Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Roca, Forshaw; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Gelhardt
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; B. Silva, Haaland, Foden
Leeds vs Man City early team news
Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier should be fit enough to start after a recent bout of glandular fever but Tyler Adams is suspended after his red card against Spurs before the World Cup break.
Manchester City’s Ruben Dias is out for a month due to a hamstring injury, while Kalvin Phillips will not feature due to concerns over his fitness.
Julian Alvarez is also missing from the squad after being given time off to celebrate Argentina’s World Cup victory.
Leeds vs Man City
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s footballing action as Leeds host Manchester City in the Premier League.
Jesse Marsch’s are looking to rediscover the form that saw Leeds defeat Liverpool and Bournemouth in back-to-back games a couple of months ago. Those wins propelled them up the table and his given the club a two point cushion to play with as they look to avoid relegation. Their last outing before the World Cup break was a heated 4-3 loss to Tottenham but Leeds put in a spirited performance and will need to do the same against Man City tonight.
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men are hoping to close the gap on Arsenal back to five points but they’ll need a victory this evening to do so. Dropped points at this stage of the competition could prove crucial in the Premier League title race a few months down the line. City got their domestic campaign back underway with a 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool last time out and will be hoping to replicate that performance against Leeds.
Kick off for this game is at 8pm and we’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates from Elland Road.
