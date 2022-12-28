Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Champions Manchester City are back in Premier League action and take on Leeds United on Wednesday evening.

Jesse Marsch’s side look once again likely to be in a relegation fight this season; they are currently 15th with 15 points and their last game before the World Cup was an entertaining 4-3 loss at Tottenham.

City, meanwhile, won a terrific Carabao Cup fourth round clash against Liverpool last Thursday, with Erling Haaland among the goalscorers; they will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league and close the deficit on Arsenal after slumping to a shock defeat against Brentford before the mid-season break.

Kalvin Phillips won’t feature as his new team return to his old team, with Pep Guardiola unimpressed with his physical condition upon his return from Qatar, with Ruben Dias also missing after sustaining a hamstring injury at the World Cup. As for Leeds, Illan Meslier looks set to miss out after a bout of glandular fever, with Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo also doubts.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Leeds vs Manchester City?

The game will be played at 8:00pm (GMT) on Wednesday 28 December at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. That means while it’s not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Klaesson; Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Roca, Forshaw; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Gelhardt

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; B. Silva, Haaland, Foden

Odds

Leeds - 17/2

Draw - 9/2

Manchester City - 3/10

Via Betfair

Prediction

A tricky return to league action for Guardiola’s team, who have tended to struggle up against an energetic Leeds team in the past. Yet the selection issues the hosts have - coupled with City’s squad depth - means Marsch’s side will be firmly up against it this time round. Leeds 1-4 Manchester City